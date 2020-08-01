Jet2 aircraft. 01-08-2020 R.L.

Jet2 has announced it will refund customers on holiday in Spain who have been asked to fly back to the UK early.

On Thursday, the airline cancelled flights back to the UK for hundreds of passengers.

The carrier told the BBC it is operating empty flights to pick up passengers from Spanish destinations up to and including 3 August.

Jet2holidays will also refund unused nights for customers affected by the flight cancellations.

The airline added that it would refund the difference if customers had to book new flights to return to the UK.