Spain's tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, who was in Ibiza last week. 30-07-2020 Efe

Spain's tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, said in a television interview on Monday that she was hopeful of the UK quarantine requirement for the Balearics and Canaries being lifted. Observing that the UK government was due to review the situation on Monday, Maroto explained that the Spanish government had provided the British authorities with "all the arguments so that they can trust that their tourists are safe in Spanish destinations, especially the islands".

The island regions, she noted, have "low incidence rates". For this reason, the UK should reconsider its quarantine.