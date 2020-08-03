Royal family
Juan Carlos to leave Spain
The former king, Juan Carlos, has informed King Felipe that he intends to live outside Spain. His decision has been taken in light of "certain past events" in his private life.
On Monday, the Royal Household issued a communiqué which included the letter from Juan Carlos to his son and the King's response. Juan Carlos said that the decision had been taken with "deep feeling but with great serenity". "I was king of Spain for almost forty years, and for all of them I always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown."
The King, the Royal Household's communiqué states, has expressed his "heartfelt respect and gratitude for the decision". "The King wishes to emphasise the historical importance of his father's reign, the legacy and political and institutional work in service to Spain and democracy."
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.