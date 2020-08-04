Juan Carlos de Borbón, former King of Spain.

Juan Carlos de Borbón, former King of Spain.

04-05-2019Reuters/Francois Lenoir

King Juan Carlos announced on Monday that he is leaving Spain to live overseas and his decision was headline news all over the world. Here's how some of the media reported the story.

THE GUARDIAN:

BILD:

NEW YORK TIMES:

BBC:

THE TIMES:

Times: Juan Carlos agrees to quit Spain amid sleaze crisis.

DER SPIEGEL:

LE MONDE:

