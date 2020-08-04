News
Departure of King Juan Carlos headline news
King Juan Carlos announced on Monday that he is leaving Spain to live overseas and his decision was headline news all over the world. Here's how some of the media reported the story.
THE GUARDIAN:
Spain's scandal-hit former king Juan Carlos to go into exile https://t.co/Ai6vFtDjmg— The Guardian (@guardian) August 3, 2020
BILD:
NEW YORK TIMES:
BBC:
THE TIMES:
DER SPIEGEL:
LE MONDE:
Eclaboussé par les affaires, l’ancien roi Juan Carlos a annoncé lundi 3 août qu’il quittait l’Espagne afin d’épargner à son fils, l’actuel souverain Felipe VI, l’humiliation des scandales à répétition dont il a fait l’objet. https://t.co/es0sA1mF36— Le Monde (@lemondefr) August 4, 2020
