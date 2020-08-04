Juan Carlos de Borbón, former King of Spain. 04-05-2019 Reuters/Francois Lenoir

King Juan Carlos announced on Monday that he is leaving Spain to live overseas and his decision was headline news all over the world. Here's how some of the media reported the story.

THE GUARDIAN:

Spain's scandal-hit former king Juan Carlos to go into exile https://t.co/Ai6vFtDjmg — The Guardian (@guardian) August 3, 2020

BILD:

NEW YORK TIMES:

BBC:

THE TIMES:

DER SPIEGEL:

LE MONDE:

Eclaboussé par les affaires, l’ancien roi Juan Carlos a annoncé lundi 3 août qu’il quittait l’Espagne afin d’épargner à son fils, l’actuel souverain Felipe VI, l’humiliation des scandales à répétition dont il a fait l’objet. https://t.co/es0sA1mF36 — Le Monde (@lemondefr) August 4, 2020