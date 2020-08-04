71,547 out of work in the Balearic Islands in July. 03-08-2020 EFE

The unemployment figures in Majorca and in the rest of the country may not be pretty but they are a lot better than they were last month.

71,547 were out of work in the Balearic Islands in July, which is 90.7% more than the same time last year. An extra 34,042 people have registered with the State Public Employment Service, or SEPE, because of the coronavirus crisis, but it’s 2,746 less than in June.

55,020 of them were from the Services Sector, 8,659 from Construction, 3,954 had no previous employment, 3,002 from Industry and 912 from the Agricultural Sector, according to data from the Ministries of Labour & Social Security.

Unemployment fell by 3,561 in the Services Sector in the Balearic Islands compared to June, an extra 519 were out of work in construction, 11 fewer were out of a job in Agriculture, there were 53 less unemployed in industry and unemployment amongst those without previous employment increased by 360.

There were 17,829 foreigners unemployed in the Balearic Islands in July, which is 1,205 less than the previous month, but 10,790 more than a year ago. 6,804 of those out of work were from the EU and 11,025 from outside the EU.

33,816 contracts were registered in July in the Balearic Islands, which is 16,445 more than in June, but 25,884 less than in July 2019.

5,388 were indefinite contracts, up 2,231 from June, but 3,552 less year-on-year.

The number of temporary contracts doubled in the Balearic Islands from 14,214 in June to 28,428 in July, but fell by 22,332 compared to July 2019.

161,046 were on benefits in the Balearic Islands in June; 140,596 received a contributory benefit, 19,227 subsidies, and 1,223 active insertion income.

Expenditure on benefits amounted to 188.9 million euros in June in the Balearic Islands, of which 177.5 went to contributory benefits, 10.8 million to subsidies, 544,000 euros to active insertion income and the average amount of benefit was 933.4 euros.

The number of unemployed nationwide fell by 89,849 in July compared to June, which is the first decrease since the start of the pandemic and the largest for July since 1997.

Data published by the Ministries of Labour & Social Security on Tuesday revealed that at the end of July 3,773.034 jobless had registered with the State Public Employment Service, or SEPE, which is 89,849 less than in June and the first decline since February.