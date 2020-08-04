Travel
UK government should consider regional quarantines, easyJet CEO says
The CEO of British low cost airline EasyJet said UK government quarantine rules on Spain had not caused customers to cancel travel plans but it was deterring new bookings, as he called for a more targeted approach.
“We urgently need to target quarantine requirements to where spikes have occurred rather than at national level,” chief executive Johan Lundgren told reporters on Tuesday.
