On Wednesday, the Belgian foreign ministry updated its travel advice and included the Balearics on an "orange" list, meaning that travellers from the Balearics are now recommended to take a test and to quarantine on return. The Madrid region has also been included on the orange list, which already included several other provinces or regions of Spain, e.g. the Basque Country, Murcia and Valencia.

The Belgian authorities have a three-colour system. Green is without restrictions. Red means that travel to certain places is banned and that anyone who travels back to Belgium from them must quarantine. These include the Catalonia provinces of Barcelona and Lleida.

As well as the updated advice for the Balearics and Madrid, the Belgian foreign ministry added areas of France and the Croatian province of Vukomar-Syrmia to the orange list. The colour-code system is being reviewed on a daily basis.