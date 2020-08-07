Tourism
Hotels 37% full in July
Hotels in Majorca registered an average occupancy of 37% in July, according to María Frontera, President of the Hotel Business Federation of Mallorca, or FEHM.
José Luis Escrivá, Minister of Inclusion, Social Security & Migration said the latest data shows that 57% of hotels on the Island are open.
Frontera says the figures are five tenths lower than FEHM initially forecast and blames the British Government’s decision to impose a quarantine on all tourists, expats and travellers arriving in the UK from Spain.
She also believes that occupancy levels during the second half of August and September will depend on whether the British Government maintains those quarantine measures or not.
