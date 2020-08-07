The Spanish Royal Family during a visit to Son Marroig last year. 07-08-2019 M. À. Cañellas

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, the Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía will arrive in Palma this weekend and stay in Palma until August 18, but according to the Royal Agenda, it’s not all about relaxation.

"Following the activities carried out during and after the coronavirus lockdown their presence in the Balearic Islands will include Institutional events with Regional, Island and Local Authorities and representatives from different Sectors of society in support of Productive Activity, Social Interest Projects, Culture and Tourism,” said the Zarzuela Cabinet.

Official Agenda for King Felipe during his visit to the Balearics

Monday

10:00 Meeting with Francina Armengol, President of the Balearic Government

10:30 Meeting with Vicenç Thomas, President of Parliament,

11:00 Meeting with José Hila, Palma Mayor

11:30 Meeting with Catalina Cladera, President of the Consell de Mallorca

Petra

At 19:10 the Royal Family will travel to the town of Petra to visit the Birthplace of Fra Junípero Serra and visit the museum.

Several statues of the Majorcan monk were destroyed during recent anti-racist protests in the United States, graffiti was daubed on the statue in Plaza Sant Francesc in Palma and a bag was put over the head of his statue in Petra.

Tuesday

The King, Queen and their daughters will visit the Naüm Socio-Educational Project in Son Roca in Palma, which has been promoting the integral growth of children and young people in the neighbourhood since 2000.

Wednesday

A meeting between King Felipe and the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez is scheduled to take place at Marivent Palace on Wednesday at 12:30 and will be their first public appearance together since the departure of King Juan Carlos I.

Thursday

The Royal Family will travel to Minorca at 11:45, where they will visit the Coinga Production Plant in Alaior and meet company representatives, then visit the Naveta des Tudons archaeological site in Ciutadella at 13:30.

The following week the Royal Family is expected to visit the island of Ibiza.