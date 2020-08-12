Madrid, the capital of Spain. 12-08-2020 Reuters

Germany has extended a partial travel warning for Spain to the capital of Madrid and the Basque region due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The foreign ministry said it was warning against any unnecessary tourist trips to both regions because of a rising number of new infections and local restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The German government had already issued travel warnings for the Spanish regions of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarra.