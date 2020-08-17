Health
Private Clinics & Covid-19
Private Clinics received about 100 calls from foreign tourists about Covid-19 between July 15 and last week, which is an average of 3 a day.
The Balearic Union of Healthcare Entities, or UBES signed an agreement with IB-Salut whereby private clinics in the Balearic Islands would take care of foreign visitors with health difficulties related to Covid-19.
44 patients who suspected they’d contracted coronavirus asked to be referred to Health Centres and five of them were confirmed positive.
"We set up a call Centre with a referral protocol divided by Sector and location and informed Healthcare services and Hotels of the protocol," said UBES manager, Toni Fuster.
Both the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands offer guaranteed travel assistance coverage for Covid-19 patients, but whereas the Canary Islands signed an agreement with an Insurance Company, IB-Salut in Majorca chose to promote the Private Clinic Sector.
"We have a lot of experience with the Sector and in this way we can alleviate the deficit,” said Fuster. “In April losses from the pandemic were estimated to be around 30%.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.