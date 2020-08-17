The former king left Spain on 3 August. 17-08-2020

The Royal Household confirmed on Monday that former king Juan Carlos is in the United Arab Emirates and that he arrived there two weeks ago (3 August).

His departure from Spain was announced on that day, which was when a photo was taken of him leaving a plane at Abu Dhabi Airport and published exclusively on the Nius website.

Until now, the Royal Household, the Spanish government and Juan Carlos's lawyer had declined to reveal his whereabouts.