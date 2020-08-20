'Party boats' have been banned in the Balearics since June 2019. archive photo. 20-08-2020 Michel

The Guardia Civil has taken action over 345 navigation violations, some of which are related to ‘party boats’, according to the Government Delegation.

From this week the Guardia Civil will coordinate with Government Inspectors to sanction those who don't comply with the regulations.

'Party boats' have been banned since last June, but the Government wanted to include them in the Resolution signed by Health Minister, Patricia Gómez which underlines the ban and expressly prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages on tourist boats.

Many of the yachts and catamarans that were once used as 'party boats' are now dedicated to providing excursions for tourists, which include food, but no alcohol or parties.

Jet Skis

Maritime Service Officers are also cracking down on a new line of business in Majorca.

They say alcohol is being sold to boats that are anchored all over the Island and supplies are delivered via jet skis or private boats. Two complaints have already been filed by the Guardia Civil.