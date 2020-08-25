Spain first country in Europe to reach 400,000 infections. 24-08-2020 Zipi

Shares:

The Ministry of Health confirmed 2,060 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours on Monday, taking the total to 405,436 since the pandemic began and making Spain the first country in Europe to top 400,000 infections.

Of the 2,060 new cases reported on Monday, 292 were in Andalusia, 216 in Aragon, 19 in Asturias, 6 in the Balearic Islands, 115 in the Canary Islands, 37 in Cantabria, 38 in Castilla-La Mancha, 33 in Castilla and León, 84 in Catalonia, one in Ceuta, 2 in the Valencian Community, 42 in Extremadura, 150 in Galicia, 409 in Madrid, 25 in Melilla, 5 in Murcia, 95 in Navarre, 413 in the Basque Country and 78 in La Rioja.

There has been a slight decrease in the number of deaths in the last week, from 125 on Friday to 95 on Monday, making a total of 28,872 fatalities nationwide.

There were 9 fatalities in Andalusia, 19 in Aragon, one in Asturias, 2 in the Balearic Islands, one in the Canary Islands, one in Castilla-La Mancha, 3 in Castilla y León, 6 in Catalonia, 7 in the Valencian Community, 3 in Extremadura, 7 in Galicia, 32 in Madrid, one in Murcia, one in Navarre and 2 in La Rioja.

In the last week 1,294 people have been hospitalised: 180 in Andalusia, 127 in Aragon, one in Asturias, 12 in the Balearic Islands, 100 in the Canary Islands, 27 in Cantabria, 12 in Castilla-La Mancha, 92 in Castilla y León, 60 in Catalonia, one in Ceuta, 103 in the Valencian Community, 23 in Extremadura, 86 in Galicia, 350 in Madrid, 6 in Melilla, 55 in Murcia, 39 in Navarre, one in the Basque Country and 19 in La Rioja.

74 patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, or ICU: 6 in Andalusia, 2 in Aragon, 3 in the Balearic Islands, 16 in the Canary Islands, 2 in Cantabria, 6 in Castilla y León, 5 in Catalonia, 4 in the Valencian Community, 2 in Extremadura, 7 in Galicia, 13 in Madrid, 2 in Murcia, 5 in Navarre and one in La Rioja.