6,100 cameras are being installed in classrooms in Madrid to teach online classes to a large number of students and 70,000 new computers are being bought so that teachers and students can connect via videoconference during the school year.

The measures are part of the back to school plan that the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Education Minister, Enrique Ossorio, and Health Minister, Enrique Ruiz Squire will present on Tuesday.

The plan is to combine face-to-face classes with telematic teaching for Secondary and Baccalaureate students to avoid coronavirus infections.

The Regional Government also plans to hire up to 8,500 more teachers if the health crisis worsens.

Parents and Union Representatives have criticised the Regional Government over the delay in presenting the back to school plan.

The CCOO, UGT, CGT and STEM have called for several days of strike action: on Friday, September 4 at nursery schools; on Tuesday September 8 at Infant, Primary & Special Education Centres and on Wednesday September 9 at Institutes and Professional Training.

A General strike has also been called for Thursday, September 10 at all levels and the Unions have a list of demands.

They want lower student per classroom ratios, that groups be split to ensure social distancing, more staff, more resources, more cleaning staff and Nursing Staff for all Education Centres.

The ANPE and CSIF are not taking part in the strikes.