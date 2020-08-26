Education
Students Union in Spain planning strike
The Students Union announced on Wednesday that it will call a nationwide strike in protest at the conditions under which the new school year will commence. The strike will be from September 16 to 18.
Outside the national ministry of education in Madrid, the Students Union's spokesperson, Coral Latorre, called on all students to support the strike and demand that the "disaster of online education" is not repeated. "We want young people to be able to return to class and we also want an end to criminalising young people for the outbreaks."
The union is asking the minister, Isabel Celaá, for a rescue plan for education.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.