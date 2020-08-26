The Students Union says that pupils must return to the classrooms. 26-08-2020 Pere Bota

Shares:

The Students Union announced on Wednesday that it will call a nationwide strike in protest at the conditions under which the new school year will commence. The strike will be from September 16 to 18.

Outside the national ministry of education in Madrid, the Students Union's spokesperson, Coral Latorre, called on all students to support the strike and demand that the "disaster of online education" is not repeated. "We want young people to be able to return to class and we also want an end to criminalising young people for the outbreaks."

The union is asking the minister, Isabel Celaá, for a rescue plan for education.