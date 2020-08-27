Son Vida, Majorca. 26-08-2020 L. Forteza

Shares:

Two streets in Palma are amongst the most expensive places in Spain to buy a home.

Carrer Tàpies in Andratx and Carrer Cosconar in the Son Vida neighbourhood of Palma cost a fortune, according to a new study by the real estate website, Idealista.

Calle Mozart in Marbella is the most expensive place in the country, with property prices of 8.4 million euros, on average.

The Coto Zagaleta Urbanization in the town of Benahavís in Malaga comes in second at 6.7 million euros and the Paseo de la Marquesa Viuda de Aldama, in La Moraleja de Madrid ranks third at 6.3 million euros.

Calle 7 in Marbella is one of the most expensive streets in Spain and homes there sell for 6 million on average, followed by Carrer Tàpies in Andratx at 5.8 million euros and Carrer Cosconar in Palma at 5.5 million euros.

Homes in Paseo de los Lagos in the Madrid Municipality of Pozuelo have a 5.3 million euro price tag, you’ll have to shell out 4.8 million euros for a home in Calle del Camino del Sur in La Moraleja, a property in Avenida Portals Vells, in Calvia will set you back 4.8 million euros and real estate prices in Calle Rossini in Marbella are around 4.6 million euros.

There are 7 other Municipalities in Spain where the most sought after addresses come with eye watering prices, including Catalonia at 3 million euros, the Valencian Community at 2.6 million euros, the Canary Islands at 2.2 million, the Basque Country at 1.8 million euros, Castilla-La Mancha at 1.6 million, Cantabria at 1.6 million and Navarre at 1.2 million.

The cheapest place in Spain to buy property is Extremadura where the average price of property in the most expensive street is 383,100 euros followed by La Rioja at 515,416 euros and Castilla y León at 571,750 euros.