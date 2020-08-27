Shares:

Regional governments are, for now, not intending to ask the Spanish government for an individualised state of alarm, Prime Minister Sánchez having said on Tuesday that the regions can make a request for a state of alarm.

The Balearic government is introducing new measures to combat the increase in coronavirus infections, such as limiting gatherings to no more than ten people, but it has suggested that further measures could include restrictions on mobility.

In Valencia, the government has welcomed there being the possibility of introducing a state of alarm, as this will give measures "legal security". However, the president, Ximo Puig (PSOE), says that the situation with the pandemic in Valencia is such that the public does not need to be "controlled".

The government in Catalonia is studying the proposal made by Sánchez. Once it knows all the details, it will give a response. In Andalusia, the vice-president, Juan Marín (Ciudadanos), insists that a state of alarm is not necessary and has accused Sánchez of "ducking his responsibility" by having even proposed it. Marín believes that the measure would be ineffective and that it would invade a competence which is solely that of the prime minister.

The president of Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo (Partido Popular), has rejected the idea, adding that his government will be finalising an alternative proposal.

In Murcia, the government is the first to ask for army assistance in track and trace. The involvement of the military for this purpose was another proposal made by Sánchez on Tuesday. Two thousand army personnel will be made available. Murcia has asked for sixty.