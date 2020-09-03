Tourism
Germany extends Covid-19 risk list
Germany has added the Canary Islands to its list of Covid-19 risk areas, extending its official recommendation not to travel to the whole of Spain.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the rebound in cases throughout the country to more than 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the 7 days, was a deciding factor.
When the German Government first issued its travel warning for Spain, German citizens were advised not travel to Catalonia, Aragon and Navarre, then Madrid and the Basque Country were added and eventually the rest of Spain, but the Canary Islands was exempt until now.
Germany is the second largest source market for tourists and its travel warning for Spain will have enormous economic consequences.
