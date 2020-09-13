The Sant Joan care home, where the positive cases have increased. 13-09-2020

Further screening at the Sant Joan care home for the elderly has led to the detection of more positive cases for coronavirus among residents. The number of residents to have tested positive is now 81, while 25 workers have also been positive. Twenty-six of the residents are in hospital.

The screening was carried out last Wednesday, the first having been at the end of August after one resident and one worker tested positive. At that time, the testing of 112 residents and 70 workers led to the detection of another 56 positive cases among residents and 20 among workers.