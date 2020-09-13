Coronavirus
Increase in positive cases at Sant Joan care home
Further screening at the Sant Joan care home for the elderly has led to the detection of more positive cases for coronavirus among residents. The number of residents to have tested positive is now 81, while 25 workers have also been positive. Twenty-six of the residents are in hospital.
The screening was carried out last Wednesday, the first having been at the end of August after one resident and one worker tested positive. At that time, the testing of 112 residents and 70 workers led to the detection of another 56 positive cases among residents and 20 among workers.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.