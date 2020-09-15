Dr Fernando Simón, Director, Centre of Coordination of Alerts & Emergencies. 12-09-2020 Kiko Huesca

Shares:

Dr Fernando Simón, Director of the Centre for Health Alerts & Emergencies is usually keeping tabs on the coronavirus pandemic but he’s taken a few days off to film a television program with Spanish TV Presenter and Mountaineer, Jesús Calleja in Majorca.

The two men landed in Palma on Monday and have already been checking out different areas of the Island.

They won’t be lying around on the beach while they’re here, they have plans to do some caving, cycling and diving together.

While Dr Simón is on holiday in Majorca, Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón will attend the daily press briefings and provide all the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic in Spain.