Son Sant Joan Airport, Palma. archive photo. 16-09-2020 EFE

Shares:

Airlines operating in Spain are predicting that passenger demand could fall by as much as 70% in autumn and winter because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Air Lines Association President, Javier Gándara says demand slumped in the summer months despite the fact that passengers were able to enjoy “prices that had not been seen for a long time” and that Airlines are in for “a very hard" winter, with an offer equivalent to 40% year-on-year and 70% fewer passengers.

According to IATA calculations there will be 133 million fewer passengers in Spain in 2020, causing a 15,105 million euro dip in revenue and Gándara is urging the Government to adopt an aid plan to ensure the survival and recovery of the Sector.

The ALA is also calling for an ambitious incentive plan to boost passenger demand, reduced airport fees and an ERTE extension until Easter 2021.