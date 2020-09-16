Germany's health minister, Jens Spahn. 16-09-2020 Hayoung Jeon / Pool

Germany's health minister, Jens Spahn, has expressed his concern about the situation with the pandemic in Spain.

At a press conference, he pointed out that there were "not many countries in the European Union which adopted such harsh measures to control the first wave", but declined to speculate as to why the figures have risen as they have in Spain. The German government has placed Spain on its list of countries to which it advises against travel.

"I cannot say what is happening," he observed, adding that it would be necessary to investigate the causes "in depth".

Current travel advice will remain in force until the end of September. Travellers returning to Germany from Spain and other risk countries must present a negative test for coronavirus or quarantine for fourteen days. The test needs to have been carried out, at the most, 48 hours before travelling. Free tests are available on return to Germany. These require quarantining until the results are known.