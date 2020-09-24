Pablo Casado, leader of the Partido Popular. 24-09-2020 Emilio Naranjo

A national opinion poll by the Instituto DYM confirms PSOE as the party with the highest voting-intention support but with the Partido Popular closing the gap. The poll gives PSOE 25.8% of the vote, fractionally down from the 26% in June, and the PP 24% (up from 22.4%).

Of other parties, Vox have slipped from 15.1% to 13.7%, Unidas Podemos have gone down from 11.3% to 10.8%, while Ciudadanos (Cs) have climbed slightly - from 8.3% to 8.8%.

The rate of voter loyalty is highest for the PP. The party has a higher percentage of the electorate who voted PP at last November's election who say they will vote for them again than other parties. The Cs register the lowest loyalty rate.

Among voters for the individual parties, Santiago Abascal of Vox has the highest approval rating of party leaders. Inés Arrimadas of the Cs has the lowest. As to the government's handling of the pandemic, this has fallen from four out of ten in June to 3.6, with the decline most observable among PSOE voters.

With arriving at agreement on the 2021 budget still an issue, the poll finds that 61% would prefer a pact between Pedro Sánchez's PSOE and the Cs. The PP rank second with 50.2%, while PSOE's government partners, Unidas Podemos, are third with 41.4%.

Regarding a pardon for jailed political leaders in Catalonia, 66.6% are against this, with 22.5% supporting it. In Catalonia specifically, the sentiment is almost the reverse, with 60.7% believing that there should be a pardon.