Benidorm holidays. 06-10-2020 Benidorm Resort

The owners of holiday apartments, restaurants and bars in Benidorm are joining forces to boost tourism in one of the most popular Spanish destinations for British tourists.

Holidaymakers are being offered 6-nights accommodation, plus breakfast, lunch and dinner at a choice of more than 20 different restaurants for an all-inclusive price of €270 per person.

The price per person drops to €140 for guests who don’t want all of the meals on offer and the bargain price of €125 for accommodation only.

Those prices do not include alcohol.

The deals are available until the end of March, 2021 and bookings can be made via the Benidorm Resort website: https://benidormresort.com which is only available in Spanish.

Tourism in Spain generates more than €175 billion, employs upwards of 3 million people and accounts for over 10% of the country’s GDP.

In the first seven months of 2019, a whopping 2.2million British tourists visited Spain compared to just 378,000 during the same period in 2020, which is a fall of 82 per cent.

Figures for Germany which is Spain's second-largest tourist market, fell 65% from 1.24 million to 432,302.