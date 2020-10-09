Health
Covid-19 vaccine "on schedule"
A vaccine for Covid-19 will be available in early 2021, according to Health Minister, Patricia Gómez who says Salvador Illa told the Inter-territorial Health Council on Wednesday that the vaccine “is following the planned schedule and will be delivered by April.”
Gómez said it was "good news," but that "a third wave of the pandemic" may break out suddenly” and that her department is "working daily" to be prepared, because until there is a vaccination or treatment for serious cases, new peaks of infection could occur. She also stressed that in 1918 there was a third wave of Spanish flu.
Death Toll
Ministry Gómez confirmed that there were 3 more coronavirus fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll in the Balearic Islands to 320.
There were also 119 new positive cases in the previous 24 hours, 228 people were hospitalised and 43 were admitted to the ICU.
Both Minorca and Formentera now have a cumulative incidence of less than 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.
