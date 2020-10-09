News
Another patera intercepted in Balearic waters
Another patera arrived in Majorca on Friday with around 20 migrants onboard. It was spotted by fishermen around 13 miles southeast of Cabrera.
The Guardia Civil and Maritime Rescue were notified and the 'Marta Mata' was launched to rescue the migrants and transfer them to Palma port where they were processed by the National Police, Guardia Civil, Red Cross and Healthcare Personnel.
It’s the 9th patera to arrive in the Balearic Islands this week.
On Thursday 5 arrived in Majorca, Ibiza and Formentera with a total of 59 migrants onboard.
On Wednesday three pateras carrying 31 migrants were intercepted in Portopetro in Majorca, Sant Josep in Ibiza, and Playa de Migjorn in Formentera.
Currently there are no comments.