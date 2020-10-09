Pedro Sánchez, Spanish Prime Minister & Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Community. 09-10-2020 EFE

A State of Emergency has been declared in Madrid and 9 other Municipalities, a perimeter has been set up and restrictions are in force at entry and exit points of the city.

The lockdown was approved by the Council of Ministers at an extraordinary meeting on Friday chaired by Carmen Calvo.

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez informed the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso of the measures which will be in force for 15 days, the maximum allowed by the Constitution to the Government. Any extension will have to be approved by Congress.

Ayuso’s refusal to agree to the confinement of Madrid, despite mediation attempts by Vice President Ignacio Aguado forced the Council of Ministers to make a decision on Friday. Ayuso asked Prime Minister Sánchez for more time, but was told that "public health must be protected" and a State of Emergency would be approved. Sánchez and Ayuso have agreed that their teams will continue to discuss scenarios over the next 15 days.

The Government pointed out that Prime Minister Sánchez responded to Ayuso's request for more time, "out of courtesy" and postponed the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers from 08:30 until 12:00. But Ayuso reportedly did not call Sánchez back until Friday's meeting in Moncloa had already begun.

The new restrictions will be published in the BOE on Friday and enforced immediately to prevent the spread of coronavirus.