Spain to receive 31.6 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Spain would receive 31.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine currently being developed by Britain's pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca between December and June if it is ready, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.
The supply of the potential vaccine makes part of a European Union scheme, Illa told a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.
Illa also said tough restrictive measures to bring a surge of coronavirus infections under control will be imposed in Madrid for three weeks after the state of emergency in the region expires on Oct. 23.
