21-10-2020

Concern over Britain's decision to forge ahead and leave the EU on January 1, without a 'Brexit' agreement, is causing deep concern in Mallorca.

Representatives from the Mallorca Chamber of Commerce, the Government and the CAEB have organised sectoral meetings to analyse the economic impact of ‘Brexit’.

"The British Government’s decision to leave the European Union abruptly will have a very negative impact on the Balearics," according to the Mallorca Chamber of Commerce President, Antoni Mercant.

"The transitional period ends in two and a half months and we know nothing about bilateral economic and customs agreements and the effect it will have on the economy, customs, tourism and trade has not been taken into account,” he said.

The Directorate General of External Relations and the Chamber of Commerce plan to hold meetings in November to analyse the impact of 'Brexit' on the Nautical, Agri-food, Tourism, Airports and Social Sectors.

“Britain’s sudden exit from the EU, as announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, radically changes everything related to customs control and the movement of people,” said Merchant. "Bilateral agreements are urgently needed to avoid all kinds of problems, because the Balearic Islands will be one of the most affected regions in terms of tourism and foreign trade.”

CAEB

“Business people are deeply concerned because an abrupt exit is the worst thing that could happen in the current situation marked by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said CAEB President, Carmen Planas. “The Central Government must intensify talks with London to unclog this situation and promote bilateral agreements with the first tourism market for Spain and the second for the Balearic Islands."

“Without an agreement everything related to Goods, Tourism, Health, Airports and Business Relations will be severely impacted, which will deepen the crisis the Balearics is already facing,” warned CAEB.

After 'Brexit' AENA will have to install customs control rooms for passengers at all airports in the Balearic Islands.