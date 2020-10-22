Visitors in La Gomera 22-10-2020 Cabildo de La Gomera

As from 04.00 BST on Sunday, travellers arriving back in the UK from the Canary Islands will not have to quarantine for fourteen days. The Canaries have been added to the UK safe travel list, and the change will apply to the whole of the UK.

For the Canaries, this represents a boost for the region's tourism. What is low season in the Balearics is considered to be high season in the Canaries.