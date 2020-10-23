Shares:

HMA Hugh Elliott welcomed the news in this video message:

"We have announced today that the Canary Islands will be added to the UK's Travel Corridors list. This means that, from 4am this Sunday, 25th October, if you are travelling back to the UK from the Canary Islands you will no longer have to self-isolate on arrival. You will still be required to show a passenger locator form on arrival, unless you fall into a small group of exemptions.

We have also updated our travel advice for the Canary Islands, which are now exempt from the FCDO's global advisory against non-essential travel.

This decision follows the Joint Biosecurity Centre's latest risk assessment for the Canary Islands, which indicates that the risk to UK public health has decreased to an acceptable level. And I'd like to congratulate and to thank the island authorities for the great efforts that they have made to contain the pandemic and which have been crucial in making this decision possible.

We know how much tourism matters to Spain and the Canary Islands, as well as to the many UK nationals who visit every year, especially during the winter months. But Coronavirus is still a significant challenge for all of us, so if you do travel, please ensure you comply with local regulations, such as social distancing and wearing masks.

Lastly, given the global pandemic, it's always sensible to keep up to date with the latest situation and we'll continue to keep our advice up to date on gov.uk."

Here is a link to the official announcement: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/canary-islands-denmark-maldives-and-mykonos-added-to-travel-corridor-exempt-list

And to our Travel Advice: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain