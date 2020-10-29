State of Emergency
Spain's parliament votes to extend state of emergency by six months
Spain's parliament on Thursday voted in favour of extending a nationwide state of emergency by six months, giving regional authorities extra powers to control a second wave of coronavirus.
The state of emergency allows regional governments to introduce restrictions wherever they are needed.
More to follow.
