Protest against the closure of bars and gyms

A person rides a bicycle in front of a fire during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona.

31-10-2020NACHO DOCE

Protesters who deny the existence of COVID-19 and object to restrictions to curb the pandemic's spread clashed with police in Barcelona on Friday.

About 50 demonstrators threw bricks and fireworks at police in the centre of Spain's second largest city, police said.

Protest against the closure of bars and gyms, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona

Police repelled the protesters but did not charge, a spokesman for the Mossos d'Escuadra, the Catalan regional police, said.

Earlier, about 700 people staged a peaceful demonstration through one of the city's main streets.

Protest against the closure of bars and gyms, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona

It follows similar disturbances sparked by those who deny the existence of the pandemic in Bilbao, in Spain, on Thursday and in cities across Italy on Monday.

Protest against the closure of bars and gyms, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona

Spain, one of the hardest-hit countries by COVID-19, imposed a state of emergency this week to try halt the rise of coronavirus infections.

Like other European countries, Spain has resorted to increasingly drastic measures to curb infections, although less stringent than in Germany or France.

Protest against the closure of bars and gyms, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona

The state of emergency grants regional authorities the power to limit freedom of movement through lockdowns and curfews.

Related Tags

Related news

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.