Coronavirus
Spanish extends unemployment subsidies for arts and culture workers
Package approved for laid off artists
Spain will extend unemployment benefits for arts and culture workers who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.
The government approved a 95.4 million package for laid off artists and a 14 million package for cultural workers, Montero said.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.