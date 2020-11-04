Politics
US election on a knife edge
The US presidential election is currently on a knife edge. With Joe Biden ahead 205 to 171 in the electoral college votes as of 07.00 (CET), key states could yet prove crucial in determining if Donald Trump attains the 270 required and secures a second term.
Voting in favour of Trump is going better in some states than pollsters had predicted. He is at present set to hold 21 states, including the must-win state of Florida. Indications suggest that he may win Ohio, a state which is traditionally known to "call" the overall election right.
In Arizona, a Biden win is being predicted, although the state's Republican governor is saying it is far too early to call.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.