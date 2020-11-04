Donald Trump supporters in Miami 04-11-2020 EFE / EPA / Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

The US presidential election is currently on a knife edge. With Joe Biden ahead 205 to 171 in the electoral college votes as of 07.00 (CET), key states could yet prove crucial in determining if Donald Trump attains the 270 required and secures a second term.

Voting in favour of Trump is going better in some states than pollsters had predicted. He is at present set to hold 21 states, including the must-win state of Florida. Indications suggest that he may win Ohio, a state which is traditionally known to "call" the overall election right.

In Arizona, a Biden win is being predicted, although the state's Republican governor is saying it is far too early to call.