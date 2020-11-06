Joe Biden close to victory
US Election
BREAKING NEWS:
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden is on the verge of winning the US election.
He has triumphed in the key states of Michigan and Wisconsin according to US media and at the latest count has 264 of the 270 delegates required to take the keys to the White House.
President Donald Trump has 214 delegates.
More to come.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.