Joe Biden, US Presidential Candidate. 05-11-2020 Kevin Lamarque

Shares:

BREAKING NEWS:

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden is on the verge of winning the US election.

He has triumphed in the key states of Michigan and Wisconsin according to US media and at the latest count has 264 of the 270 delegates required to take the keys to the White House.

President Donald Trump has 214 delegates.

More to come.