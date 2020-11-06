Victory on the horizon for Joe Biden
US Election Update
Joe Biden is on the verge of winning the US election after his triumph in the key states of Michigan and Wisconsin according to US media.
The Democratic Presidential Candidate has 264 of the 270 delegates required to take the keys to the White House, at the latest count.
President Donald Trump has 214 delegates and is already calling the results illegal. He claims the Democrats are trying to steal the election and is threatening to go all the way to the US Supreme Court to keep his job.
Votes are still being counted in Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. The latter is close to announcing the results of the ballot and if Biden wins there it’s all over for Trump.
