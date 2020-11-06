Lidl recall. 06-11-2020 Lidl.es

Shares:

LIDL has issued an urgent recall for cheeses after the packing company discovered that they were contaminated with listeria and e-coli.

The two cheeses affected are made by Jermi Käsewerk GMBH:

Brie Cremosa, batch number 402, expiry date October 31, 2020.

Rulo de Cabra Goats Cheese 100g, all batches and all expiry dates.

Lidl says customers will be given a full refund, with or without a receipt and can return the products to any Lidl store.

The cheeses were on sale at LIDL in Andalusia, the Basque Country, Catalonia, Madrid, Murcia and Valencia but are not thought to be on store shelves in the Balearic Islands.

The E Coli bacteria can cause severe abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, hemorrhagic colitis and food poisoning.

Listeria can cause serious infection, particularly in pregnant women, newborn children, the elderly and anyone with a weak immune system.

The symptoms are treatable but in severe cases can lead to kidney disease, sepsis and meningitis.