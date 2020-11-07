Joe Biden 07-11-2020 Reuters

The BBC has announced that "Joe Biden has won the race to become the next US president, defeating Donald Trump following a cliff-hanger vote count after Tuesday's election".

The BBC is projecting that Biden has won the key battleground of Pennsylvania, propelling him over the 270 electoral college vote threshold required to clinch the White House.

Other sources include Sky News, which states "Joe Biden wins" with 273 electoral college votes at present to Donald Trump's 214. CBS, CNN and NBC are also calling a Biden win.

The BBC adds that the Trump campaign has indicated their candidate does not plan to concede but that if the result stands, Donald Trump will be the first one-term president since the 1990s.