07-11-2020

Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. Projections give the Democratic candidate wins in Pennsylvania and Nevada, pushing him over the 270 threshold of electoral college votes.

Biden has said that now is the time for "America to heal", while President Trump's campaign team insist that he will not concede victory. Republicans are meanwhile stating that "the media doesn't decides who win elections". In the US, TV networks play a crucial role in calling the winner of the election.

Reaction includes that from Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who has said that he is "looking forward to co-operating" with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He wished them "good luck".

Boris Johnson tweeted his congratulations, adding that "the US is our most important ally, and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security".

The president of the Balearics, Francina Armengol, has described the Biden win as "good news" and a "key moment" for Europe and the rest of the world.