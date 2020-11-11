At present, there aren't testing facilities in Spain's airports. 11-11-2020 Efe

On Wednesday, the Inter-Territorial Council of the National Health System decided that anyone arriving in Spain from countries classified as a Covid risk will need to present a negative PCR test.

At the meeting of the Balearic parliament's budget committee on Wednesday morning, the regional health minister, Patricia Gómez, had signalled that an "important announcement" was expected from Salvador Illa, Spain's health minister, and that it would have to do with controls at ports and airports.

With testing also therefore expected to be introduced at Spain's ports and airports at some point, Gómez said that experts will decide what type of test will be the most appropriate. For now, however, the airports authority Aena is stressing that travellers need to be tested in their countries of origin; there is no testing at Spain's airports.

The test requirement is expected to come into effect on November 23. The health control form that travellers currently have to complete will, from this date, include the need to show a negative test carried out no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain.

This is a measure that the tourism industry, airlines and certain regional governments have been calling for. In the Canaries there is such a system, as the region is now in high season. Regional legislation is to make it a requirement for travellers to be tested if they cannot provide proof of a negative test having been carried out in the country of origin. As this cannot be done at airports, tests will be at accommodation.

Other countries, such as Greece, already have this test requirement.