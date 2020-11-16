Strange sea creature found on Australian beach
Tourist found strange sea creature
A strange sea creature has been found on a beach in Queensland, Australia.
Catherine Nguyen spotted something that looked like a swollen tongue when she was walking along the beach on Moreton Island.
According to specialists from Queensland Museum it's a cavernularia obesa, or sea feather, which consists of numerous interconnected animals that are grouped into colonies.
Sea feathers use their tentacles to collect food and to defend themselves and experts are warning anyone who finds one not to touch them, because they also deliver a nasty sting.
