A survey by the CIS Centre for Sociological Research has found that 39.6% of Spaniards feel that the majority of the population have not been very public-spirited or disciplined during the pandemic. By comparison, 50.8% believe that the majority of their fellow citizens have been public-spirited and have demonstrated solidarity. The remainder are don't knows.

Some two-thirds of those surveyed this month say that they have been quite affected or very affected by the pandemic: 28.7% have been very affected by everything that has been happening, with 37.1% quite affected. A further 20.3% say that "something" has affected them, with 12.5% feeling that nothing or almost nothing has affected them.

Distance from loved ones is what affects people the most (23.4% of those surveyed). This is followed by work and financial issues (12.6%); anxiety or sadness (12.3%); restrictions and freedom of movement (8.4%); and fear of infection (six per cent).