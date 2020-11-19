A patera with 11 people onboard was intercepted off the coast of Cabrera at around 07:00 on Thursday, according to Government sources.

The boat was detected via the Sistema Integrado de Vigilancia Exterior radar or SIVE and Maritime Rescue personnel were immediately mobilised to rescue the migrants and transfer them to Palma port.

Another boat was intercepted near Cala d’Or on Monday with five people on board and 21 migrants were also rescued on Sunday.

Two people who allegedly organised the migrant trips were arrested when their patera arrived in Formentera. They allegedly charged the migrants 600-1,000 euros to take them to European shores.