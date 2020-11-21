Alonso Ancira, Mexican businessman.

The Mexican businessman, Alonso Ancira, who's lived in Mallorca since his arrest a year ago will be extradited in the coming days.

The judge threw out Alonso’s appeal and dismissed his argument that he’s the victim of political persecution.

The so-called Mexican ‘king of steel’ is facing a raft of charges in Mexico, including corruption, misappropriation of funds, bribery and money laundering.

An international arrest warrant was issued for Ancira and he was arrested at Son Sant Joan Airport on May 28, 2019.

He was jailed in Palma after he refused to return to Mexico, but released in July after he put up 1 million euros in bail money.

