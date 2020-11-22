From Monday (November 23), travellers arriving at airports in the Balearics and the rest of Spain from countries classified as Covid risks will have to provide proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel.

This is a requirement for all travellers arriving from risk countries, regardless of nationality or place of residence. If proof of a test cannot be provided, travellers will have to undergo antigen tests and will also be liable to fines; the antigen testing in Spanish airports is not an alternative to the need to have had a PCR test prior to travel.

At Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport and at all other Spanish airports there will be control windows with signs for 'foreign health authority'. Personnel from Spain's exterior health service will be in charge of checking PCR documentation. Waiting areas have been set up for any travellers without this documentation and who will be given an antigen test. Other areas have been established for anyone testing positive, who will then be attended to by regional health authorities.

The health control form that travellers already need to fill in will now include a question about having had a negative PCR test. The document for this, either in Spanish or English, can be in paper or electronic form. There is a QR code for completing the form (www.spth.gob.es or the Spain Travel Health-SpTH app). In paper form, the original document can be submitted before boarding.

In the event that travellers with proof of a negative test show possible symptoms from the temperature and visual controls, they will be given a rapid antigen test.

The list of countries considered to be risks is updated every fortnight and can be consulted at www.mscbs.gob.es or www.spth.gob.es.