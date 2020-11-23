King Felipe is self-isolating, having learned that a person he was in close contact with on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The King will suspend all official duties for the ten-day mandatory quarantine period.

The Royal Household says that Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia will be able to continue their activities as normal.

On Monday morning, the King chaired a meeting of the Elcano Royal Institute Scientific Council in Madrid, where topics of debate were the health crisis and the recent US election.