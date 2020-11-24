Médicos del Mundo says it provided 813 services for homeless people in Palma during the coronavirus lockdown; 127 of them were men, 36 were women and 60% were Spanish.

Homeless People Awareness Week began on Monday and a series of activities are being organised ahead of World Homeless Day on November 28.

At the European Day celebrations there were calls to refer to those living on the streets as ‘homeless neighbours’ in order to include them in everyday life.

Médicos del Mundo estimates that around 33,000 people are living on the streets of Spain and that they have a reduced life expectancy of around 20 years.

At least 20 million people are homeless in Europe.