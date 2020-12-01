Shoppers in the UK, Germany and Scandinavia snapped up 'Black Friday holiday deals in Mallorca, Greece and Turkey, according to online travel portals.

Some package deals in Mallorca for March-October next year were discounted by as much as 40%.

Hotel chains and Airlines did a roaring trade with sales way above forecasts.

"The fact that a deposit of less than 40 euros was required for each reservation made a huge difference,” said Tour Operators in the UK, Germany and Scandinavia. “Under the new Covid-19 regulations, travellers are not penalised for cancelling reservations.”

March

A wide range of bargain holidays are on offer in all tourist areas of Mallorca and Tour Operators say that's mostly because anti-Covid vaccines will be available soon and it's a very positive sign. Tour Operators, Carriers, Airlines, Hoteliers and Government are focussing their efforts on getting the season underway in March.

On Monday the IATA Airline Association called for coronavirus stamps in British passports to confirm that passengers have been vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming it would speed up the arrival process at Spanish tourist destinations, including the Balearic Islands.

IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac says the aim is to have the process up and running by the first quarter of next year, when vaccines are expected to be operational.

Germany

Angela Merkel has recommended that German nationals don’t leave the country at Christmas came as a complete surprise to Airlines and Travel Agencies.

It's not the first time that the German Chancellor has issued a travel warning. In August travellers were advised not to travel to Spain or the Balearic Islands, which caused the progressive closure of the Hotel Sector in Mallorca.

Berlin and London said they didn’t want coronavirus infections to skyrocket when tourists returned from holiday.